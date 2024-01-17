Travel Surge Drives 50% Rise In Hospitality Jobs In India: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Driven by a surge in travel, there has been a 50 per cent surge in hiring for tourism and hospitality jobs between December 2022 and 2023 in India, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by Indeed, a global hiring and matching platform, also revealed that blue-collar hiring in the tourism and hospitality industry witnessed an overall 8 per cent increase.

The rise not only signals a noteworthy post-pandemic recovery but also reflects a promising future for the industry while underscoring the job market's adaptability and resilience in the face of evolving global trends.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)'s Economic Impact Research predicted India to become the third most influential market in the Travel and Tourism industry globally.

As per Indeed's data, hiring in the tourism industry peaked in October 2023 with a 61 per cent rise as compared to December 2022.

This can be attributed to multiple reasons such as October being a popular time for tourism owing to weather changes propagating hill station visits, festive season and more.

Top cities leading the upsurge in hiring include Delhi NCR (23 per cent) Mumbai (5.19 per cent), Bengaluru (6.78 per cent).

Overall, these cities take the lead in a variety of tourism-related industries by leveraging their distinct commercial, technological, and cultural advantages.

Other cities, including Pune (2.33 per cent) and Kochi (2.41 per cent), also contributed significantly to the increase.

“As we approach National Tourism Day, we must recognise the favorable employment outlook and honour the vibrant spirit of exploration, cross-cultural exchange, and economic advancement owing to the increased hiring prospects,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed, in a statement.

"This rise across cities reflects their adaptability and the economic growth that the tourism sector brings to the workforce," he added.

The hospitality and tourism industry has also noted a shift in the priorities of travellers in 2023 with factors like sustainability and hygiene coming to the forefront.

Travellers are now more specific about their itineraries and aim for reduction of energy consumption during their travel, by embracing nature and enjoying local experiences.

Automation has also entered certain areas where many are indulging in virtual reality tours and booking tickets via chatbots. The tourism sector is shaping as per these new patterns and job creation is taking place accordingly, the report said.

