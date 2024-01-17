Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Govt In MP Of Shielding 'Irregularities' In Recruitment Exams

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of shielding "irregularities" in recruitment exams conducted last year.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed the previous government led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had conducted exams for 37,790 posts in different categories between March to August, 2023, however, the results were not announced.

He further added that the irregularities were found in many recruitment exams conducted during the period. "Exams were conducted for a total 37,790 posts in the state government, of which the results of only 9,073 candidates were declared, the selection process could not be initiated due to various irregularities being exposed," Digvijaya said in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

He recalled that an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the waste irregularities in Group 2 and Patwari recruitment exams conducted last year.

"The inquiry committee was supposed to submit its report by August last year; however, the report has not been submitted so far. It is an indication that the BJP government is trying to protect the persons involved in the corrupt practices," Singh said.

After the irregularities were "exposed" in Patwari exams last year, then Chief Minister Chouhan had put the recruitments on hold and an inquiry committee under the supervision of a retired judge was formed in July last year to investigate the matter.

Veteran Congress leader has appealed to Chief Minsiter Yadav to announce the results of various exams conducted in the previous year and start the recruitment process to protect the future youths.

"I would request the CM to punish those who were involved in ruining the future of lakh of youths of the state and do justice with the job aspirants. Uncertainty over results of various exams and back to back irregularities have made a negative impact on youths," he added.

