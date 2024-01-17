Goldman Sachs emphasizes need for return to roots of relying on cheap borrowing

(MENAFN) The landscape for private equity is undergoing a transformation, according to Mark Nachman, the Global Director of Asset and Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. In a recent interview, Nachman highlighted that the era of relying on cheap borrowing to boost returns is coming to an end for private equity companies. He emphasized the need for a return to the roots of the industry, where a focus on identifying sound deals and operational improvements takes precedence.



Nachman remarked that the dynamics for private equity firms will evolve over the next decade, deviating from the trends of the past ten years. The boom experienced by private equity in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, facilitated by a prolonged period of low interest rates, allowed managers to capitalize on inexpensive and readily available debt for acquisitions. This, in turn, led to increased asset values and a reduction in the cost of capital.



The director of the investment department at Goldman Sachs pointed out that over the past decade, private equity firms thrived by leveraging substantial debt, benefiting from low capital costs, and achieving multiple expansion to generate returns. However, he cautioned that relying on these strategies will become increasingly challenging moving forward.



While there is a growing sense of optimism that U.S. interest rates may have reached their peak after experiencing significant increases, Nachman believes that they are likely to remain relatively high for a considerable period. In light of this, he stressed the necessity for private equity firms to adopt a different approach to their operations compared to the past decade.



Nachman emphasized a return to the fundamentals of private equity, reminiscent of the industry's early days. This involves actively seeking out promising investment opportunities and implementing operational enhancements within portfolio companies. The focus is on identifying areas of improvement, whether in poorly managed departments of larger corporations or in private companies with untapped potential. According to Nachman, this strategy of seeking out quality opportunities and driving operational advancements will be key to achieving substantial returns in the evolving landscape of private equity.



