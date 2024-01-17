Canada's YoY consumer inflation increases to 3.4 percent in December

(MENAFN) According to the country's statistical authority, Canada's annual consumer inflation rose to 3.4 percent in December, up from the 3.1 percent gain observed in November.



This performance aligns with the anticipated trajectory as reflected in the consumer price index (CPI).



It is noteworthy, however, that while the current rate marks an increase, it remains substantially lower than the peak reached in June, which recorded an 8.1 percent figure, representing the highest inflation level in 39 years.



"Excluding gasoline, the headline CPI slowed year over year, from 3.6 percent in November to 3.5 percent in December," Statistics Canada declared in a release.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada experienced a noteworthy acceleration, reaching 3.4 percent in December, as reported by the country's statistical authority. Despite gasoline prices registering a monthly decline for the fourth consecutive month, the overall increase in the headline inflation was primarily driven by a more substantial annual price gain for gasoline in December, showing an uptick of 1.4 percent, according to the agency.



In specific terms, the CPI recorded a 0.3 percent decrease in December, aligning with market expectations. This follows a marginal 0.1 percent increase noted in November. The nuanced dynamics within the CPI, marked by both monthly declines and an overall annual acceleration, highlight the complex interplay of various factors contributing to the inflationary landscape in Canada during the specified period.



"On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3 percent in December," the release mentioned.



On December 6, the Bank of Canada opted to maintain its current interest rates, with the overnight rate target held at 5 percent, the bank rate at 5.25 percent, and the deposit rate at 5 percent. The central bank also affirmed its commitment to a policy of quantitative tightening, emphasizing its cautious stance in managing monetary conditions and addressing potential inflation concerns.

