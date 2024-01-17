New York Fed manufacturing index declines to lowest level since May 2020

(MENAFN) A report released on Tuesday indicated a significant decline in the New York Fed manufacturing index for January, marking its lowest level since May 2020. The Empire State Manufacturing Index, a gauge of general business conditions in the state of New York, experienced a substantial drop of 29 points, reaching -43.7 for the month, as reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



This unexpected downturn starkly contrasts with market expectations, which anticipated the index to come in at -5.0. In December, the index already reflected challenging conditions with a reading of -14.5, but the January figures reveal an intensified negative trend.



The Empire State Manufacturing Index is a crucial indicator as it provides insights into the health of the manufacturing sector in New York, a state known for its significant economic contributions. Readings above zero generally suggest improving conditions, while values below zero indicate a deterioration in the business environment. The substantial decline in January underscores challenges and disruptions faced by manufacturers, potentially reflecting broader economic uncertainties or external factors impacting the industry.



"Unfilled orders continued to shrink significantly, and delivery times continued to shorten," the New York Fed stated in a release. "Inventories edged lower. Employment and the average workweek declined modestly."

