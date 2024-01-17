Expectations for electronic chip market show optimism in 2024 despite lingering uncertainties

(MENAFN) The electronic chip market is welcoming the new year with a renewed sense of optimism, signaling a potential departure from the challenges it faced in 2023. Analysts are pointing to what seems to be a positive turning point in the USD600 billion market, anticipating a recovery and double-digit growth in chip spending throughout the year. However, amidst this optimism, there remains uncertainty regarding the extent of the recovery, as increased demand for costly processors geared towards artificial intelligence is juxtaposed against expectations of diminished demand in other segments of the technology sector.



According to recent data from the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association, representing a majority of global chipmakers, global chip sales surged to USD48 billion in November. This marked the first time in over a year that sales saw both annual and quarterly increases. While monthly sales had reached over USD50 billion in the first half of 2022, this recent uptick is seen as a positive sign for the industry. John Neufer, CEO of the association, views this data as indicative of the ongoing recovery in the global chip market.



Projections from the Global Semiconductor Trade Statistics Unit suggest a robust recovery in 2024, foreseeing a 13 percent increase in global revenues to reach USD588 billion. Despite these optimistic forecasts, Malcolm Ben, founder of chip consulting firm Future Horizons, underscores the need for caution. He notes that the growth rate in revenue, while significant in the context of a challenging year for the sector, has not been matched by a corresponding rise in chip shipments. Ben expresses the difficulty in predicting the trajectory of growth in the chip industry, emphasizing that a clearer picture may only emerge in the second half of 2024. He cautions against hasty conclusions, stating that this positive development does not necessarily mark the beginning of the next phase of improvement, indicating that challenges may persist.



The chip industry, characterized by periods of stagnation and recovery, faced a contraction starting in the summer of 2022. Supply chain challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with reduced customer spending on personal computers, smartphones, and mobile phones, contributed to the industry's downturn. While progress has been made in overcoming supply issues, challenges stemming from inflation rates continue to impact customer spending, particularly among cloud providers investing in new servers and switches. As the industry navigates this complex landscape, the outlook for 2024 remains hopeful, albeit with a recognition that there is still a considerable journey ahead.

