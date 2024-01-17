US stock markets start new week with decrease of 215 points

(MENAFN) US stock markets commenced the new week with a downturn as they opened lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones experienced a decline of 215 points, or 0.57 percent, reaching 37,377 at 9:40 a.m. EDT. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a reduction of 25 points, or 0.51 percent, settling at 4,759. The Nasdaq, characterized by its tech-heavy components, recorded a drop of 90 points, or 0.6 percent, resting at 14,882.



This decline in the markets follows the closure of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday due to the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, registered a 5.7 percent increase, reaching 14.02. Simultaneously, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a 1.8 percent rise, reaching 4.022 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index exhibited a 0.77 percent increase, reaching 103.19, while the euro faced a 0.67 percent decline, settling at USD1.0875 against the greenback. Precious metals, including gold, experienced negative trends, with gold showing a 0.8 percent decrease to USD2,037 per ounce and silver trimming 1.1 percent to USD22.97.



Oil prices demonstrated a mixed performance, with the global benchmark Brent crude witnessing a 0.1 percent increase to USD78.22 per barrel. In contrast, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude observed a 0.3 percent decline, reaching USD72.55 per barrel. This market snapshot indicates a complex and dynamic start to the trading week, influenced by various economic factors and global events.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107730881