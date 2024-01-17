Eurozone’s consumers’ inflation projections reach 3.2 percent for next 12 months

(MENAFN) According to the findings of a consumer survey conducted by the European Central Bank and released on Tuesday, there is a notable adjustment in inflation expectations within the Euro area. The survey indicates that consumers anticipate inflation to hover around 3.2 percent over the next 12 months, representing a decline from the 4 percent expectation recorded in the previous survey conducted in December. This shift in projections aligns with a broader reassessment of economic indicators.



Furthermore, the survey offers insights into inflation expectations over a more extended timeframe, suggesting that over the next three years, consumers foresee inflation at a rate of 2.2 percent. This figure reflects a downward revision from the earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, emphasizing a nuanced perspective on the trajectory of inflationary pressures in the Eurozone.



The European Central Bank underscored the significance of these findings, noting that inflation expectations, both for the short term (one-year horizon) and the medium term (three-year horizon), have reached their lowest levels since February 2022. This suggests a cautious and recalibrated outlook among consumers regarding the trajectory of inflation in the coming months and years.



Moreover, the report highlights a decline in uncertainty regarding inflation over the next 12 months, indicating a certain level of stabilization or clarity in consumer perceptions. The acknowledgment of this reduction in uncertainty could have implications for economic decision-making and consumer behavior.



In terms of income expectations, the survey indicates that consumers anticipate their nominal income to grow by 1.2 percent over the next 12 months. This rate is marginally higher compared to the figure reported in October, providing a nuanced perspective on consumer sentiment concerning income growth amidst changing economic conditions.



