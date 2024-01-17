Palestinian ambassador in UK asserts ICJ unlikely to favor Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian ambassador to Britain, Husam Zomlot, asserted that there is no likelihood of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in favor of Israel. He emphasized that, for the first time in history, the term "genocide" has been documented and broadcast live by those who were directly affected.



Zomlot made these comments during a news conference in London, addressing the ongoing Israeli attacks and the genocide case brought forward by South Africa against Israel before the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands.



In discussing the Israeli attacks, Zomlot stated that the devastation in Gaza constitutes a "deliberate genocide and ethnic cleansing...deliberate in its intent and execution."



"Despite this unprecedented manmade humanitarian disaster, we see no serious efforts by the most important international actors to bring about an immediate, sustainable, comprehensive and permanent cease-fire," he emphasized.



"Without that immediate cease-fire, we see no hope of addressing the apocalyptic situation," he stated, stressing that anyone seeking to engage in discussions about different issues is missing the fundamental point of the situation at hand.



"This remains our top priority," Zomlot emphasized, adding that, furthermore, there has to be "massive international humanitarian efforts" to tackle Gaza's critical needs as well.



He pointed to the necessity for reconstruction efforts to restore the area and make it "livable again."



"Unfortunately, countries like the US and the UK have so far resisted calling for an immediate cease-fire," stated Zomlot, further mentioning: "Do these countries really want to support what I have just described?”



Discussing the genocide case filed by South Africa at the ICJ, Zomlot highlighted that it represents the inaugural significant international endeavor to address this "appalling situation" and to "demand accountability" after 75 years of being denied basic rights.



Continuing, he expressed that this initiative emerged due to the perceived failure of the international community in fulfilling its obligation to protect civilians, as outlined in their commitments and responsibilities as contracting parties to the rules-based international order.



