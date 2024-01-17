Russia describes 4th international Ukraine meeting in Davos as ‘failure’

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed criticism, labeling the outcomes of the fourth international meeting on Ukraine in the Copenhagen format, held earlier in the day in Davos, Switzerland, as a "failure."



The Copenhagen format, initiated with its first meeting in June 2023 in Denmark's capital, involved the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine inviting countries from the "Global South" for informal consultations. This outreach aimed to engage the non-Western world, which advocates for resolving the Ukrainian crisis through diplomatic negotiations.



Zakharova stated in a release that despite the increase in the number of participating countries from 66 in the previous meeting to 82 in the latest one, their involvement cannot be deemed "meaningful" due to their representation at a low level, functioning primarily as observers.



Highlighting the perceived shortcomings of the meeting, Zakharova pointed out that the participants did not reach a consensus to adopt a joint final document. Moreover, she noted that the communique of the presidents included a disclaimer, explicitly stating that it did not reflect the views of all participants, adding to the overall dissatisfaction with the meeting's results.



"Today, more and more countries of the Global South and East...openly say that without Russia, any discussion of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis makes no sense," she stressed.



Zakharova criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, referred to as the "peace formula." She expressed disapproval, stating that several of its demands, such as an ultimatum for Russia to withdraw its forces to the 1991 borders and pay reparations, are deemed "unrealistic" by the Russian Foreign Ministry.



"Kyiv does not hide that it requires the withdrawal of the army to arrange the genocide of the Russian population…Those who share this demand support criminal ethnic cleansing," she declared.



Zakharova pointed out that gatherings like the ones in Davos impede efforts to address the fundamental causes of the crisis -- "the contemptuous disregard" -- which she attributes to what she perceives as the West and Kyiv's disregard for Russia's security interests.



