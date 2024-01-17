Cashless economy affects service gratuity

(MENAFN) The concept of gratuity for services rendered varies significantly between ancient and modern societies, with stark differences observable across different cultures. In the United States, generosity often manifests through customers extending their hand in appreciation, irrespective of the service quality. However, the tradition of substantial tips is not the norm in countries like France or Italy, where patrons frequently leave minimal change atop the bill.



In the United Kingdom, attitudes towards service gratuity have long been characterized by ambivalence. The prevailing cultural understanding for decades has suggested a customary provision of around 17 percent for services, slightly higher than the conventional 12.5 percent. Yet, a lack of consistency prevails regarding who receives these gratuities. Questions arise, such as whether one should tip a salon hairdresser or the individual providing a head massage during a hair conditioning session.



The post-pandemic era has witnessed the rise of the cashless economy, unveiling a notable disparity in service fees. The shift towards digital payments has brought with it a transformation in the visibility and nature of tipping. Devices and tablets now openly inquire about adding a tip, removing the secrecy and privacy that once surrounded gratuities. This shift, as noted in a recent article in The New Yorker, has resulted in a significant surge in revenues across diverse industries, with a remarkable 41 percent increase in tips reported in bakeries and cafes. Likewise, employees at theater ticket counters experienced a staggering 160 percent boost in gratuities.



Furthermore, the advent of iPad-like systems in the service industry sets clear expectations regarding customer contributions. The public nature of these transactions prompts individuals to make tipping decisions more consciously. The article highlights the dilemma faced by patrons, questioning whether they align with the more frugal perspective, opting for a minimal addition to the bill, or adopt a more lavish approach akin to Daddy Warbucks, willingly paying the full 30 percent. This evolving landscape underscores not only the cultural nuances but also the impact of technology on the dynamics of expressing gratitude for services in today's society.

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107730877