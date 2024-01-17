US says Israel’s conclusion of 'high-intensity' ground operations in north Gaza 'positive step'

(MENAFN) Israel's choice to conclude "high-intensity" ground operations in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip is a "positive step," the White House stated on Tuesday.



"The removal of a full division of army troops from Gaza, we think that's a positive step forward in terms of getting to lower-intensity ops," National Security Council representative John Kirby informed journalists.



"We hope that the removal of these troops and this announced transition that they've made will allow for people to flow back into north Gaza and alleviate some of that pressure in the south, particularly around Khan Younis," he continued.



Kirby announced that the Biden administration is gearing up to augment humanitarian aid for the individuals in Gaza "as well as to help set the conditions for the population to return to north Gaza, where the UN hopes to be able to conduct an assessment mission over the coming weeks."



On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed a shift in strategy, declaring that the military would transition from high-intensity operations to what he characterized as low-intensity operations in northern Gaza. Shortly after Gallant's announcement, the Israeli military conducted fresh raids into multiple areas in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.



As reported by a correspondent from a Turkish news agency, Israeli forces made advancements into the northern part of Gaza City, as well as areas east of the town of Jabalia and west of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.



MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107730876