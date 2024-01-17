Cross Border Logistics Market - Massive Growth Ahead | Aramex, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CJ Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cross Border Logistics Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cross Border Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 3.68% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Cross Border Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (B2B, B2G, B2B2C) by Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others) by Mode (Air, Land, Waterways) by Technology (Logistics Platform as a service, Software as a Service, Blockchain Platform) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cross Border Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 323.75 Million at a CAGR of 3.68% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1337.83 Million.Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cross Border Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cross Border Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aramex (United Arab Emirates), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), COYOTE (United States), Blue Dart Express Limited (India), DSV(Denmark), DB Schenker (Germany), Expeditors International of Washington (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Arrive Logistics (United States)Definition:Cross border logistics refers to the management and coordination of the movement of goods, materials, and products across international borders. It involves a complex network of transportation, customs and border regulations, and various logistics and supply chain management processes.Market Trends:Technological innovations: Technology is playing a significant role in streamlining cross-border logistics. Technological innovations: Technology is playing a significant role in streamlining cross-border logistics. Companies are leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and enhance visibility.Market Drivers:Advances in technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of sophisticated logistics management systems, which have improved the efficiency and transparency of cross-border logistics operations.Market Opportunities:Growing E-commerce Market: As online shopping continues to gain popularity worldwide, cross-border e-commerce is becoming increasingly important. This presents a significant opportunity for logistics companies to provide faster and more efficient shipping solutions for international online retailers. Market Challenges: The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:The Study Explore the Product Types of Cross Border Logistics Market: Transportation, Warehousing, OthersKey Applications/end-users of Cross Border Logistics Market: B2B, B2G, B2B2C Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), COYOTE (United States), Blue Dart Express Limited (India), DSV(Denmark), DB Schenker (Germany), Expeditors International of Washington (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Arrive Logistics (United States)Who should get most benefit of this report?.Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Cross Border Logistics.Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Cross Border Logistics for large and enterprise level organizations.Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace..Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering @Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest EditionOverview of Cross Border Logistics MarketCross Border Logistics Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others)Cross Border Logistics Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (B2B, B2G, B2B2C) (2022-2028)Cross Border Logistics Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)Cross Border Logistics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)Cross Border Logistics Competitive Situation and Current Scenario AnalysisStrategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segmentsPlayers/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others)Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Cross Border LogisticsCross Border Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisLatest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry playersGet Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.

