ARC Advances Into A New Era Of Web3

- TJ Dunham, CEO of ARCWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, January 16, 2024, ARC marks a significant milestone in the Web3 landscape, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation, strategic collaboration, and community engagement. Today, ARC introduces an array of new features, aiming to redefine industry standards -Redesigned dApp InterfaceARC unveils a reimagined dApp interface that seamlessly blends form and functionality. This development reflects ARC's dedication to enhancing the user experience beyond conventional expectations.Improved Mobile AccessibilityWith the growing importance of mobile technology, ARC has upgraded its mobile user experience, focusing on increased accessibility and convenience for its global user base.Expansion of ARC's Web3 AssistantThe company's Web3 Assistant, Archimedes, for Discord and Telegram, has been significantly enhanced. Archimedes is designed to offer key insights and robust security, facilitating users' confident navigation through the dynamic realm of Web3.Streamlined Discovery and Real-Time AlertsARC has optimized its live search and notification systems to deliver more relevant and timely information, further refining the overall user experience.Archimedes Subscription ServiceIntroducing the Archimedes Subscription Service, ARC+ underscores its commitment to user security and success within the Web3 domain. This service includes continuous alerts, insights into upcoming opportunities, and early access to new features.Systematic Enhancements for Superior PerformanceARC's latest systematic enhancements, including WalletConnect improvements and an updated fee structure, exhibit its relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to superior user experiences.Enhanced Limit Order FeaturesIn a significant addition to its platform, SwapsAI is set to introduce a new limit order feature on the Ethereum Mainnet. This upcoming functionality will include an in-app price chart, enabling users to analyze digital asset values over different time frames. Alongside this, the feature will facilitate order fulfillment based on real-time market prices, adding a layer of precision and convenience to digital asset trading. Additionally, the introduction of a one-click option for users will simplify the process of selling assets at prices close to market values.Cross-chain Swaps on SwapsAISwapsAI's upcoming cross-chain feature will enable seamless token swaps across the supported blockchains, ensuring optimal rates for users. This feature is enhanced by an instant audit of target tokens and a unique in-audit chat facility with the platform's digital assistant, Archimedes.Innovative Audits for Multi-chain and Unlisted TokensThe Minimal Audits feature by ARC provides essential clarity in the Web3 space, offering in-depth insights into lesser-known tokens and aiding in informed investment decisions.Statement from TJ Dunham, CEO of ARCTJ Dunham, CEO of ARC, comments,“As we launch our latest enhancements in the Web3 space today, ARC reinforces its position as a beacon of innovation and trust. Our updates are not just technological advancements; they represent our commitment to providing ourusers with the necessary tools and services for a safe and successful journey in Web3. Our focus continues to be on empowering our community, leading the way in security, functionality, and user-centric design.”As ARC celebrates its latest advancements in Web3 on this day, the company embraces its profound responsibility towards its users. With strong support and enthusiasm from its community, ARC is not merely participating in the technological evolution; it is actively driving it, shaping a future where innovation, security, and excellence are not only aspirations but also achieved realities.For more information, visit helloarc or contact ...et.

