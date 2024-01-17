Introducing GNACC : A Pioneering Initiative To Elevate International Nursing Recruitment Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GNACC : A subsidiary of SIENNA

SIENNA launches Global Nursing Accreditation and Certification Council (GNACC): A Pioneering Initiative to Elevate International Nursing Recruitment Standards

- Dr. Martin Luther King, JrNEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ever-growing global demand for nursing professionals has brought to the forefront the need to establish a standard for ethical recruitment . To address the call of the time , the Society of Internationally Educated Nurses of North America (SIENNA) is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Global Nursing Accreditation and Certification Council (GNACC), its independent body and accreditation arm . GNACC is poised to become a beacon of excellence, setting the highest standards in international nursing recruitment, and ensuring the well-being of healthcare professionals and the delivery of quality patient care worldwideAbout GNACC:GNACC is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of international nursing recruitment. It is committed to fostering transparency, ethics, and professionalism in the industry, and its mission is to provide a universally recognized accreditation system for nursing recruitment agencies.Key Goals and Objectives:.Develop and uphold ethical standards in nursing recruitment..Promote fair and transparent recruitment practices..Establish a globally accepted accreditation framework.As part of our inaugural launch, GNACC invites individuals in the healthcare, governance, legal, and related fields who has a profound understanding of the nursing recruitment landscape, has a desire to elevate industry standards, with a passion for excellence and a commitment to advancing ethical nursing recruitment, to apply for positions on our Board of Directors. This is an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of nursing recruitment globally.To be considered for the position, please access the nomination form HERE and please complete the application form by January 31, 2024. Your dedication to advocating for nursing migrants globally can help us create a brighter future for nurses, healthcare institutions, and patients worldwide.Join Us in This Noble Mission:GNACC believes in a future where ethical nursing recruitment practices are the norm, where healthcare professionals are treated with fairness and respect, and where the quality of patient care knows no borders. Join us in this noble mission to make a positive impact on global healthcare.To maintain objectivity , impartiality, and prevent potential conflicts of interest, individuals currently employed by or affiliated with any international nurse recruitment agency are ineligible to be considered for the inaugural board positions of GNACC. This exclusion aims to ensure the independence and unbiased decision-making of the board members, fostering an environment of transparency and accountability in the accreditation process.

