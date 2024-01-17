(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry reported significant military engagements between Russian and Ukrainian forces. According to the ministry, a total of 69 Ukrainian drones and 13 HIMARS rockets were successfully intercepted and shot down over the course of the previous day. The use of anti-drone measures and missile defense systems showcases the intensity of the ongoing conflict in the region.



The report highlighted the continued efforts by Ukrainian troops to launch offensives against Russian positions, specifically noting six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area. Russian forces, however, successfully repelled all assault attempts, demonstrating their ability to withstand and counter such offensives. The Defense Ministry emphasized that during these clashes, Russian forces managed to destroy several pieces of heavy military equipment, notably including two German-made Leopard 2 tanks.



Simultaneously, the conflict escalated on another front, with Ukraine reportedly shelling various Russian border regions, including Bryansk and Belgorod. The shelling resulted in the destruction of numerous private houses and service facilities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. These incidents underline the wide-ranging impact of the hostilities on both military and civilian infrastructure in the border regions.



It is crucial to note that these events are part of the broader context of Russia's "special military operation" launched in Ukraine in February 2022. The intensification of hostilities and the use of advanced military technologies underscore the complex and volatile nature of the ongoing conflict in the region, with both sides actively engaged in military maneuvers and countermeasures.

