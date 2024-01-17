Sachin-Jigar Team Up With Shreya Ghoshal After A Decade For ‘Tu Meri Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Music composers Sachin-Jigar are collaborating once again with playback singer Shreya Ghoshal for their new track titled 'Tu Meri Hai'. The song is a romantic ballad and marks an exciting collaboration between Sachin-Jigar and Shreya Ghoshal after the 2011 superhit 'Saibo' from 'Shor in the City'.

The song has been sung by Jigar Saraiya and Shreya Ghoshal with the lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya.

Sharing their excitement about the song and collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar said in a statement:“'Tu Meri Hai' is such a beautiful song and we can't wait for audiences to experience it. Collaborating with the very gifted Shreya Ghoshal after a long span of 13 years feels wonderful.”

They further mentioned:“There's always extremely positive and brilliant creative energy working with her. She is one of the best we have and with our new song, we have tried to recreate the magic yet again. We are truly excited and look forward to everyone's response to 'Tu Meri Hai'.”

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, 'Tu Meri Hai' is slated to release on January 19 under the label of Sony Music.

