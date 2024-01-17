Lalu Won't Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday announced his decision to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
Addressing reporters here, the former Bihar Chief Minister said:“I will not go to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla.”
The RJD chief's announcement came on expected lines.
BJP leaders have been appealing to opposition members to attend the highly-anticipated event.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are among some of the top politicians who are also not going to attend the ceremony.
On a separate topic, Lalu Prasad Yadav told reporters that the INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula has not been finalised yet.
