France faces lowest birth rate since WWII

(MENAFN) France has witnessed a significant demographic shift as the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) revealed that births in the country hit their lowest point since the end of World War II in 2023. The report, released on Tuesday, disclosed that approximately 678,000 babies were born last year, marking a 6 percent decline from 2022. This figure represents the lowest number of births for any year since 1946 when the country was recovering from the devastation of the war, with more than half a million lives lost.



After experiencing a baby boom at the turn of the millennium, France has seen a consistent decline in births each year since 2010. The country's fertility rate, indicating the average number of children per woman, has dropped from 1.99 in 2013 to 1.68 in the past year.



Despite this prolonged trend of declining births, France's overall population has continued to grow, increasing by 0.3 percent last year to reach a total of 68.4 million. Insee attributes this growth to a combination of factors, including a decrease in deaths, rising life expectancy, and the influx of 183,000 immigrants by the end of the year.



This decline in birth rates is not unique to France, as data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office, indicates a broader trend of decreasing birth rates across the entire European Union since 2008. Despite grappling with its own demographic challenges, France held the highest fertility rate in the European Union as of 2021, surpassing other countries such as the Czech Republic, Romania, and Ireland.



The implications of France's declining birth rates raise questions about the potential long-term impact on the country's population structure, economic dynamics, and social systems. As demographic patterns continue to evolve, policymakers face the challenge of addressing these shifts and ensuring a sustainable balance between population growth and societal needs.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107730850