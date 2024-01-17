Sweden records coolest temperature in 58 years

(MENAFN) On January 5th, Sweden experienced an unprecedented bout of extreme cold weather, marking the coldest temperatures in 58 years. The chilling record was set in the village of Vittangi, situated in the Kiruna municipality in the northern part of the country, where the mercury plummeted to a staggering -44.6 degrees Celsius (-48.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This frigid milestone was officially confirmed by the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) on Tuesday.



Sverker Hellstrom, the operations manager at SMHI, revealed that the delay in announcing this remarkable record to the public was a deliberate measure taken to ensure the accuracy of such an extraordinary claim. Given the severity of the temperature reading, the institute wanted to meticulously verify the data before making it widely known. The cautious approach to confirming the record underscores the significance of this exceptionally cold weather event.



To put this recent occurrence into historical perspective, it is noteworthy that Sweden had not witnessed such bone-chilling temperatures since 1966 when the country recorded its all-time lowest temperature of -52.6 degrees Celsius (-62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Norrbotten region. The fact that this recent cold snap came close to breaking a record set over half a century ago highlights the exceptional nature of the weather conditions experienced in Vittangi on that January day. The intensity of this cold spell serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and extreme nature of climate events that can unfold, even in regions accustomed to harsh winter conditions.

