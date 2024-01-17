US aviation protection organization hires individuals with ‘sever intellectual disability’

(MENAFN) The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is facing scrutiny after revelations that it has placed a "special emphasis" on hiring individuals with "severe intellectual disability" and other serious conditions under its decade-old 'Diversity and Inclusion' program. The program, aimed at actively recruiting, promoting, and retaining people with disabilities, provides a streamlined hiring process for candidates with various disabilities, allowing them to skip the competition with other applicants.



According to information on the FAA's website, the agency prioritizes hiring individuals with disabilities such as hearing and vision impairments, missing extremities, partial and complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism. The program emphasizes an "on-the-spot" hiring process for these candidates, ensuring they do not have to compete with applicants who may not have disabilities.



While the FAA's Diversity and Inclusion program has been in place since 2013, a recent report by Fox News has brought attention to the agency's hiring practices. The FAA website indicates that many of the open positions, including two for "airplane pilot" and one for an "air traffic control specialist," are listed as suitable for individuals with disabilities or other "special" characteristics.



Out of the 78 current vacancies open to the public, 52 are specifically designated for people with disabilities, raising questions about the balance between inclusivity and the potential impact on the overall competency of the workforce. The FAA's approach has sparked discussions on social media and within Capitol Hill, with some expressing concerns about whether prioritizing certain candidates might compromise safety and efficiency within the aviation regulatory body.



While the Diversity and Inclusion program aims to create a more diverse and representative workforce, the FAA now faces a delicate balancing act as it navigates the criticism and evaluates the potential implications of its hiring practices on the broader goals of aviation safety and efficiency.





