Finland contemplates prohibiting Russian real estate ownership

(MENAFN) Finland's Defense Minister, Antti Hakkanen, has voiced a call for a comprehensive prohibition on real estate transactions involving Russians, stating that such a measure would be desirable for national security. In an interview published on Tuesday, Hakkanen revealed Finland's plans to tighten controls on property deals involving individuals or companies from outside the European Union.



Previously, Finland's government had the authority to block real estate transactions for security reasons. However, Hakkanen is now proposing a complete ban on Russians buying or renting property in Finland, citing concerns about problematic connections to national security observed in several Russian businesses. According to Hakkanen, a blanket ban is deemed necessary as not all potential security risks can always be identified.



Accusing Moscow of exploiting Western nations' vulnerabilities to destabilize them, Hakkanen expressed the intention to find legal solutions to facilitate the proposed total ban. He anticipates the changes to be implemented in the spring.



The contemplated regulations by Helsinki encompass stricter permit conditions for real estate transactions involving entities from outside the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The proposed rules aim to cover both property sales and rentals. Additionally, authorities plan to conduct background checks on properties that have already been sold, and Hakkanen emphasized a more stringent restriction on the involvement of middlemen in transactions.



The move by Finland reflects growing concerns about potential security risks associated with foreign ownership of real estate, particularly in the context of alleged attempts by Russia to exploit perceived weaknesses in Western nations. As discussions on these measures progress, the focus remains on safeguarding national security and maintaining transparency in real estate transactions within the European region.







