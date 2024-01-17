Global stocks react as investors digest earnings, changing interest rate outlooks

(MENAFN) In a notable market development, U.S. stocks experienced a decline as investor sentiments shifted, with diminished expectations for imminent interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a 0.6 percent drop, equivalent to 224 points, while the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite both recorded a 0.6 percent decrease. This market movement followed a careful evaluation of the latest batch of fourth-quarter earnings reports.



The focal point of attention also included the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which saw an increase of approximately 6 basis points, settling just above 4 percent. Simultaneously, two-year and 30-year bond yields experienced upward shifts. These developments followed comments from European Central Bank officials discussing the possibility of reducing interest rates. Against this backdrop, shares of financial giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley saw declines of 0.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, following the disclosure of their fourth-quarter results.



In European markets, a similar trend unfolded as investor optimism for interest rate cuts dwindled. European stocks, as reflected in the STOXX 600 index, declined by 0.7 percent for the second consecutive trading session. The remarks of French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Gallo in Davos contributed to this sentiment, emphasizing that while the European Central Bank cannot declare victory over inflation, an interest rate cut is likely in the cards for later in the year. Lindt & Sprüngli, however, stood out with a 4.2 percent surge in its shares after the Swiss chocolate maker reported sales growth in 2023 that surpassed market expectations, buoyed by increased product prices.



Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei index experienced a reversal of fortune, ending a six-day winning streak that had propelled it to its highest levels in 34 years. The Nikkei fell by 0.79 percent to 35,619.18, with only 47 stocks posting gains compared to 178 decliners. The broader Topix index followed suit with a 0.82 percent decline, settling at 2,503.98. Although the Nikkei briefly touched 36,008.23 points on Monday, reaching heights not seen since February 1990, it failed to sustain this level and closed at 35,901.73 points.



As global markets respond to shifting economic indicators, the intersection of earnings reports and central bank statements continues to shape investor perceptions and market trajectories.

