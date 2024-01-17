Aircraft collides on highway in Chile

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a light aircraft crashed and erupted in flames on a highway in central Chile, resulting in the immediate death of the pilot and injuries to three individuals on the ground. The Ayres Trush S2R-T aircraft, owned by Air Andes SPA, went down around 4:30 PM local time near the Panguilemo airfield in Talca while engaged in firefighting operations, as confirmed by Chile's General Directorate of Civilian Aeronautics.



The sole occupant of the plane, identified as the pilot, lost his life due to injuries sustained in the crash, leading the aviation authority to express condolences to the pilot's family. The incident caused a traffic standstill in the area, with the cause of the crash still under investigation.



Social media has been flooded with viral videos capturing the dramatic sequence of events. The footage shows the propeller aircraft flying at an unusually low altitude over the highway before colliding with a high-voltage power line, resulting in a loss of control. Liquid is seen gushing from the fuselage as the plane enters a spin, ultimately crashing onto the road and igniting into a fireball, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.



The National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) identified the deceased pilot as Fernando Solans, a Spanish national actively involved in firefighting efforts. Additionally, CONAF reported that three individuals on the ground sustained injuries in the accident.



Solans, described as part of the legacy of "martyrs" dedicated to safeguarding the country's heritage and protecting its inhabitants, had been contributing to combatting wildfires. As investigations into the tragic incident unfold, the local community mourns the loss of a dedicated pilot while grappling with the aftermath of the shocking crash on a busy highway.







