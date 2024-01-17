Google's current employees restructuring indicates employing of AI, automation

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, Google, under the umbrella of Alphabet, revealed its decision to lay off hundreds of employees within its advertising sales team. This development, announced on Tuesday, marks the latest wave of job cuts within the tech giant, reflecting a broader industry trend of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to streamline operations.



The company had previously disclosed plans to downsize its voice assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, as well as the augmented reality team. Last week's announcement emphasized that Google's Customer Solutions unit, catering to mid-level advertising clients, would be positioned as the central team for future development initiatives.



The news, initially reported by Business Insider, aligns with a larger pattern in the tech industry, with Amazon also recently announcing layoffs in its broadcast and studio operations, along with another round affecting the video streaming platform Twitch.



Google, a former leader in AI research, demonstrated its commitment to catching up with rivals by unveiling its long-awaited AI prototype, Gemini, in January 2023. The company's proactive approach to integrating AI aligns with broader industry shifts towards automation programs aimed at optimizing work processes.



This move follows Alphabet's announcement in January 2023 to eliminate 12,000 jobs globally, constituting six percent of its workforce, underscoring the company's ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving technological landscapes.

