China's 2023 GDP Up 5.2 Pct, Meeting Annual Goal - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- China's economy grew 3.0 percent in 2023 year-on-year, meeting the country's annual target of around 5 percent, government data showed Wednesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the world's No. 2 economy last year was much higher than the 3.0 percent expansion for 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

For the fourth quarter of 2023, GDP increased 5.2 percent on year, following a 4.9 percent growth in the third quarter. On a quarter-by-quarter basis, the economy expanded 1.0 percent in October-December period, slowing from a revised 1.5 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

"Despite external pressure and internal difficulties, China has successfully achieved the major targets set for 2023 and recorded a rebound and improvements in the economy," Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told a press conference in Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Kang also cautioned that the economic growth still faces some difficulties and challenges as the external environment has become more complex and severe with increased uncertainties. (end)

