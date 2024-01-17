Fight Against Terrorism: Council Adds An Individual To Its Autonomous Sanctions List Against ISIL(Da'esh) And Al-Qaida

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Council today decided to add

one individual

to the list of those subject to restrictive measures against ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them.

The measures target

Ahmed Khaled Müller , a member of

Al-Shabab in Somalia . The sanctioned individual has participated in combat operations and committed terrorist acts on behalf of Al-Shabab. The latter operates in the Horn of Africa region, is responsible for numerous terrorist acts in Kenya, Somalia, as well as neighbouring countries, and is

affiliated with Al-Qaida .

With this new listing and the de-listing of a deceased individual today, a

total of 15 persons

are subject to a

travel ban

and an

asset freeze , and

five groups

to an

asset freeze . In addition, EU persons and operators are

forbidden from making funds or economic resources available

to the listed persons and groups.

Today's decision reconfirms the

EU's resolve in countering the continued terrorist threat posed by Al-Qaeda, ISIL(Da'esh) and their regional affiliates . The EU remains committed to taking decisive action against those who continue to threaten international peace and security by planning, financing and committing terrorist attacks, and by spreading their deadly terrorist propaganda around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.