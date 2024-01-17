Fight Against Terrorism: Council Adds An Individual To Its Autonomous Sanctions List Against ISIL(Da'esh) And Al-Qaida

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The Council today decided to add
one individual
to the list of those subject to restrictive measures against ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them.
The measures target
Ahmed Khaled Müller , a member of
Al-Shabab in Somalia . The sanctioned individual has participated in combat operations and committed terrorist acts on behalf of Al-Shabab. The latter operates in the Horn of Africa region, is responsible for numerous terrorist acts in Kenya, Somalia, as well as neighbouring countries, and is
affiliated with Al-Qaida .
With this new listing and the de-listing of a deceased individual today, a
total of 15 persons
are subject to a
travel ban
and an
asset freeze , and
five groups
to an
asset freeze . In addition, EU persons and operators are
forbidden from making funds or economic resources available
to the listed persons and groups.
Today's decision reconfirms the
EU's resolve in countering the continued terrorist threat posed by Al-Qaeda, ISIL(Da'esh) and their regional affiliates . The EU remains committed to taking decisive action against those who continue to threaten international peace and security by planning, financing and committing terrorist attacks, and by spreading their deadly terrorist propaganda around the world.
