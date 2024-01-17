Ai Powered Supply Chain Planning Software

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 16, 2024 2:00 am - A New Approach to Supply Chain Planning: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Intuitive Modern User Experience. Much Faster Implementation.

A Team Dedicated to Making Supply Chain Planning Easier

Now more than ever, effective supply chain planning is critical to the efficient and sustainable movement of goods that power the world's economy. We've seen many companies struggle with complex planning software and are committed to making software that is easier to implement, easier to manage, and easier to use.

Our global company is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Minneapolis and Dalian, China. We have customers in North America, Europe, and Asia.

An AI-Powered End-to-End Supply Chain Planning Software Suite

While we emphasize simplicity of user experience and implementation, our software uses the most advanced AI and machine learning technology, including Facebook Prophet. Our technology automates planning so you can make better decisions without the need for a team of data scientists. Our eight modules cover demand, supply, production, procurement, replenishment, inventory optimization, S&OP, and strategic planning. Our approach provides more accurate plans, a more intuitive user experience, and quicker, less expensive implementations. The result is superior service levels, reduced inventory, faster time to value, and lower TCO.

Experience with Over 100 Supply Chain Planning Implementations

New Horizon was founded in 2015 by Chao-Ming Ying (President and CTO) and Jeffrey Yu (VP of Delivery). The two worked together at Hitachi Consulting, where Chao-Ming headed the global Oracle Supply Chain Planning consulting practice. Previously, Chao-Ming earned a doctorate at Washington University in St. Louis and worked at i2 (acquired by JDA) and Demantra (acquired by Oracle). Before Hitachi, Jeffrey received a bachelor's degree from Dalian University of Technology and worked at IBM. Together they have experience implementing supply chain solutions at over 100 companies all over the world.

They both saw firsthand how many companies struggle with complex and lengthy implementations. Planners wrestle with cumbersome user interfaces. IT departments face high implementation and support costs. Together Chao-Ming and Jeffrey developed a vision for creating a new generation of supply chain software that would make planning easier. Recent advances in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing provided a means for achieving this vision.



New Horizon - The AI Planning Suite

The most advanced capabilities, using AI and machine learning to make better decisions, but without the need for a team of data scientists

Modern intuitive user experience to maximize planner productivity and adoption

Fast time to value, low TCO, and low risk – implement in as little as one month



New Generation Platform Offering the Most Advanced Capabilities:

1. AI and Machine Learning to increase forecast accuracy

2. Machine Learning for more realistic inventory optimization

3. Industry specific functionality such as optimized truck loading and investment buying

Modern Intuitive User Experience to Maximize Productivity and Adoption:

1. Easy to use interface

2. Highly configurable for efficient workflows

3. Features such as automated demand segmentation and day-in-the-life templates

Fastest Time to Value, Low TCO, and Low Risk:

1. Go-live as quickly as in one month

2. Self-service configuration that minimizes the need for IT support

3. Guaranteed Success Program