Sanjay Subrahmanyan's Enchanting

Thamizhum Naanum concert showcases the profound and poetic beauty of Tamil compositions, and has become a cherished annual tradition. This year's event proved no different, leaving audiences impressed by Sanjay Subrahmanyan's artistry and the confluence of his team.

Recognizing the power of the performance to transcend geographical boundaries, the concert once again found a partner in GUDSHO Video – A leading Online Video Platform to amplify the voices and videos of creators and video-centric brands.

The collaboration between GUDSHO and Subrahmanyan marks a delightful second act. Last year's Thamizhum Naanum concert also found a home on GUDSHO, alluring audiences across the globe and proving the platform's commitment to showcasing the finest in the Indian music scene.

"Bringing maestro Sanjay Subrahmanyan's artistry to a global audience has been an immense privilege," shared GUDSHO's Team. "The Thamizhum Naanum concert is a testament to the power of Tamil music and its ability to touch hearts across cultures. We are happy to be playing a role again in making this treasure accessible to music lovers everywhere."

Sangeetha Kalanidhi Shri. Sanjay Subrahmanyan, a leading exponent of Carnatic music, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "GUDSHO's passion for showcasing authentic musical experiences aligns perfectly with my desire to share the depth and richness of Carnatic music with a wider audience. I am grateful for their platform, which allows Thamizhum Naanum to reach music lovers and experience the enchantment online."

Whether you are a seasoned Carnatic music lover or seeking a soul-stirring musical journey, Thamizhum Naanum on GUDSHO Video promises pure happiness. Fall in love with the melodies, marvel at the rhythms, and let the emotions of Tamil Classical Music take over.

