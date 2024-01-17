Chemical Segment Dominance: CBRN Defense Market Analysis And Future Prospects

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 16, 2024 6:22 am - The CBRN Defense Market is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2023 to USD 21.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes CBRN Defense Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2013 to 2028. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.

CBRN Defense market is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2023 to USD 21.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Anticipated exponential growth in this market is attributed to the notable increase in demand for CBRN defense equipment within both defense and commercial industries. A key driver for this market expansion is the significant rise in global military spending.

Download PDF Brochure @



Based on type, chemical segment of the CBRN Defense market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021. The chemical defense sector encompasses detection, identification, and protective equipments designed to protect against chemical agents, including Chemical War Agents (CWA), Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), and Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM). Protective wearables, such as hazmat suits, gas masks, gloves, and footwear, form a crucial part of CBRN defense equipment. Portable devices and laboratory test instruments are employed for the detection of chemical agents. The growth of this segment is propelled by the escalating global threats of chemical warfare.

Based on equipment, protective wearables segment is projected to lead the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period. Protective wearables provide protection against CBRN threats. Protective wearables serve as a defense against CBRN threats, encompassing protective clothing, gas masks and hoods, escape devices, footwear, and gloves. Primary users of CBRN defense equipment are first responders in the police, fire safety department, and hazmat safety officers within the commercial and civil sectors. Military users include CBRN response teams in the armed forces. The selection of CBRN protective wearables depends on the level and type of contamination. This segment takes the lead, primarily due to the fully integrated Mopp-4 suit, offering the highest level of protection against chemical and biological threats. Its broad industrial application and continuous technological advancements further contribute to its prominence.

Based on end use, the share of the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period is expected to be held by the defense and government segment. This segment encompasses military and homeland security operations. Military users, such as the army, navy, and air force, rely on CBRN defense equipment, including protective wearables, detection tools, and decontamination systems. Similarly, homeland security personnel, including first responders in the police, fire safety departments, and hazmat safety officers, utilize CBRN defense equipment. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within the defense segment during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the CBRN Defense market from 2023 to 2028 in terms of market share. The surge in terror attacks within the Asia Pacific region has prompted countries in the area to strengthen their CBRN defense capabilities. Moreover, the rise in defense expenditures, particularly in India and China, among others, along with the expansion of military commands in emerging economies, has heightened the demand for CBRN Defense in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing interest in CBRN defense solutions is a result of countries directing more investments toward the development and procurement of advanced CBRN defense solutions. This focus extends to their armed forces, border protection, and biowarfare programs.

Inquiry before buying @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...