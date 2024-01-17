American Momentum Bank Hosts Toy Drives At Local Banking Centers

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 16, 2024 1:07 pm - The bank held toy drives at the Midland, Odessa and Crane banking centers to support 3:11 Ministries and First United Methodist Church of Crane Community Food Pantry

MIDLAND, Texas (Jan. 16, 2024) - American Momentum Bank spent the holiday season giving back to local charities. The bank hosted toy drives at its Midland, Odessa and Crane banking centers to support 3:11 Ministries and the First United Methodist Church of Crane Community Food Pantry.

The Midland and Odessa banking centers held a toy drive from November 21 through December 8. The drive supported 3:11 Ministries' Christmas program, which provided toys, clothes, blankets and hygiene products to more than 420 families and 1,200 children this holiday season.

Bank associates, partners and clients donated more than 100 toys at the bank's Midland and Odessa banking centers. The toys were packed in toy sacks and given to families before Christmas.

“Community involvement is an important part of our bank's mission,” said Jarod Thomas, West Texas President of American Momentum Bank.“At the holidays especially, it's important that we support our residents and charities that are bringing joy to those who need it most. We're proud of our associates for hosting these holiday toy drives and our banking clients for their generous spirit.”

The Crane banking center's toy drive supported the First United Methodist Church of Crane Community Food Pantry. The bank raised $800 and received a $2,500 donation from a local business, which allowed the banking center to purchase roughly 250 toys.

Bank associates donated 200 toys to the First United Methodist Church of Crane Community Food Pantry on December 16 and met the need for the drive. The remaining 50 toys were donated to the Crane County Sheriff's Office Purple Santa program.

“Giving back during the holidays is really special because you get to see the kids that come through and pick their toys or the parents that pick out gifts for their kids,” said Laura M. Sanchez, banking center manager for American Momentum Bank's Crane location.“Seeing their faces and knowing you are making a difference for them during the holiday season is so rewarding.”

