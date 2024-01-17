Envision Energy Announces Collaboration With Five Global Healthcare Leaders To Unlock Renewable Energy In Davos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Envision Energy signed a three-year renewable energy supply agreement with AstraZeneca, Lonza, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Roche, to offer around 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green power annually from 2024, resulting in annual carbon dioxide equivalent savings of approximately 120,000 tons.



Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a collaboration with five global leading healthcare companies to accelerate the transition to net zero health systems, delivering around 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green power annually from 2024. This multi-party agreement across healthcare and renewable energy companies brings together for the first time five healthcare leaders - AstraZeneca, Lonza, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Rocheto advance the industry's sustainable development.

The three-year renewable energy supply agreement was announced during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Envision Energy's 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green power supply is expected to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 120,000 tons annually, comparable to taking 25,000 cars off the road. This collaboration unlocks a new way for more companies in the healthcare supply chain to decarbonize their operations and demonstrates Envision Energy's commitment to creating sustainable energy solutions to help more partners' transition to a net zero future.

Envision Energy is a pioneer in green power and has assisted more than 2000 partners in achieving net zero goals through its innovative consultation, digital solutions, and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), integrating existing regulatory and technology frameworks for a tailored, sustainable solution. Its market leadership is proven by an annual trading volume exceeding 10 TWh, by offering comprehensive green power solutions, from distributed power, net zero industrial park and green tariffs to PPA. Envision Energy's abundant upstream power generation can offer significant amounts of renewable energy annually, enabling its customers to have access to reliable and stable power supply over the long term, thus avoiding the impact of fluctuating and unstable electricity market prices on their production and operations.

Four of the companies- AstraZeneca, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and Roche are members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, which was launched by His Majesty King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales, in 2020 and has been the 'go-to' global private sector organization on sustainable transition. In November 2023, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's China Council Health Working Group was established, comprising 16 Chinese companies from the healthcare, energy and digital sectors, alongside members of the Health Systems Task Force, with aims to accelerate the delivery of sustainable healthcare in China, with broader global impact.

As a member of the China Council Health Working Group , Envision Energy aims to work with industry leaders to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources and contribute to the green transformation.

