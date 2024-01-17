Ukrainian, Polish National Security Chiefs Discuss Western Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov and Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera have discussed the battlefield situation and Western support for Ukraine.

Poland's National Security Bureau (BBN) announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"The BBN head assured [Danilov] that President Andrzej Duda fully supports Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and the EU. The presidential advisers also agreed on the need to further develop Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral dimensions," the post reads.

Earlier, at a meeting in Davos, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Andrzej Duda of Poland discussed bilateral relations, including cooperation on the track of European integration of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the two coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington and discussed further defense support for Ukraine.