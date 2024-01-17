Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 372,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 372,820 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 17, 2024, including 730 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,126 (+13) enemy tanks, 11,372 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 8,811 (+10) artillery systems, 964 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 653 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 331 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,884 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,817 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,755 (+24) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,367 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.