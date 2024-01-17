               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 372,820


1/17/2024 2:15:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 372,820 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 17, 2024, including 730 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,126 (+13) enemy tanks, 11,372 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 8,811 (+10) artillery systems, 964 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 653 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 331 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,884 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,817 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,755 (+24) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,367 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Read also: General Staff: Ukrainian air defenses destroy 19 out of 20 Shahed drones overnight

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107730785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search