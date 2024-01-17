Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’S Next Film Is 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' To Release In March

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are teaming up for the upcoming film titled 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. The film also stars Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and has set its release for March 29, 2024.

The film is a sparkling, contemporary romance and will portray a dazzling ride of love, laughter, and modern relationships. It marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Earlier, Vidya and Pratik shared a cryptic post on the social media about an upcoming project, leaving the fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Vidya and Pratik took to their respective social media handles, and shared an image with the sum of two and two equating to a heart.

The post had a simple yet intriguing caption: "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!"

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment and is an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

Pratik was last seen in the streaming film 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'.

Vidya was last seen in the theatrical film 'Neeyat', in which she played the role of Mira Rao, a CBI officer, who investigates the suicide of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and breaks the news to his family, assembled for a gala.

--IANS

aa/kvd