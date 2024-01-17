Raj MLA’S Deepfake Video, Assembly Speaker Asks Police To Submit Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has asked the police to investigate a deepfake video of independent MLA from Bayana, Ritu Banawat, which has gone viral.

After Banawat's deepfake video went viral, she filed a complaint with the SP office.

Banawat wrote a letter to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and asked him to take strictest action against those found accused in the fake video making and circulation.

Taking quick action in this reference, Devnani on Tuesday asked the Bharatpur Inspector General (IG) to investigate the matter and send a detailed report by January 23.

As per officials, miscreants tried to defame Dr. Ritu Banawat, independent woman MLA from the Bayana Assembly seat of Rajasthan on social media. An obscene fake video was made viral on social media by editing the photo of MLA Banawat. In this video the photo of MLA Ritu Banawat has been added along with the nude photos of another woman.

The MLA started getting calls when the video went viral. She immediately contacted Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa and got the case registered. Further investigations are under progress, said officials.

