Early Bookings Of Russian Tourists Increased In Azerbaijan

Abbas Ganbay
This year, early bookings of Russian citizens for summer
vacations in Azerbaijan are 79% more than last year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
According to the information, early booking of Russian tourists
for summer vacations increased 3 times in Kazakhstan, Thailand,
Italy, and Georgia, 2 times in Belarus, and 68% in Armenia.
Overall, compared to last year, early booking of Russian
citizens increased by 30% domestically and by 77% in foreign
destinations.
In addition, this year Azerbaijan took 6th place among the
countries where Russian citizens plan their summer vacations. Also
in the top 10 were Belarus, Abkhazia, Turkiye, Georgia, Italy,
Armenia, France, Thailand, and Kazakhstan.
Tourism in Azerbaijan has been an important sector of the
Azerbaijani economy since the 1990s.
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Azerbaijan is
among the top ten countries with the greatest increase in visitor
exports from 2010 to 2016. Besides, due to its favourable nature,
especially being host to many international events, the country had
the world's fastest-developing travel and tourism economy (a 46.1%
increase) in 2017.
To promote tourism, Azerbaijan sponsored Atlético Madrid jerseys
reading "Azerbaijan – Land of Fire". In 2018, a new tourism brand
and the slogan "Take Another Look" were introduced.
