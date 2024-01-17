MFA: Azerbaijan Taking All Necessary Measures To Protect Rights Of Farid Safarli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, has responded to the question raised by the local media concerning Farid Safarli, an Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Iran, Azernews reports.

Following Farid Gabil oghlu Safarli's detention on March 4, 2023, in Iran and subsequent court decisions against him, his parents expressed concern about their son's condition, prompting them to seek assistance from Azerbaijani state institutions.

As detailed in press releases of the Ministry dated March 9, June 2, and August 2, 2023, significant efforts have been undertaken by both the Ministry and the consulate general of Azerbaijan in Tabriz. These efforts aim to investigate the fate and health of Farid Safarli, seek clarification from Iran, safeguard the citizen's judicial and procedural rights, and ensure he is provided with a lawyer.

During the trial held on July 19 of the previous year, the initial charge of spying against F. Safarli was modified to an intention to spy. Subsequently, the court decided to impose a 2-and-a-half-year sentence on him.

In addition, employees of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, Iran, regularly meet with Farid Safarli in prison and provide conditions for him to maintain telephone contact with his family members.

The Government of Azerbaijan continues to take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Farid Safarli.