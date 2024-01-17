Sands Hall Treats Her Fans With Gorgeous Americana Music

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In her latest album, STURDY BOOTS. Sands Hall highlights her natural affinity for composing, backed by a lifetime immersed in music. She brings together folk, jazz, blues and other influences-classic Americana-with strong hooks and dreamy melodies. This is a gorgeous music project. The listen begins with the sultry harmonies and movement of a passionate yet swift music scene. These songs make you want to dance, and Hall's exceptional fusing of gorgeous vocals and enchanting lyrics makes you want to listen. 'Dance Boots' will have you moving. 'Coming Back to Me' tells an enchanting story, wonderfully contemplative, with a surprising and glorious burst of fiddle. And 'Love is Gonna Win,' another standout, is a needed anthem for our times. And 'It May Be' goes in a most unexpected direction, with its surprising East Indian, raga-like feel and a beat that makes this song a great one for driving, especially on a dark road at night. This is Americana music at its best.

In addition to being a singer-songwriter, Sands Hall is the author of a prizewinning memoir; she is also a novelist and her essays have garnered numerous awards. She brings this delight in language to her lyrics, which along with well-crafted melodies, weave a compelling web. A veteran performer, with extensive theatre experience, and a skilled songwriter, Hall's voice and guitar chops make it easy to reference Joni Mitchell, yet she has a style and a voice all of her own, and she twines all kinds of influences-folk, jazz, country, blues-into her songs.

Featuring subtle and unexpected twists in pace and presence, the combination Hall's lyrics and music command attention, in part because she has such extraordinary musicians playing with her. Luke Wilson's banjo on 'Love in Gonna Win' will take your ear, as well Maggie McKaig's terrific guitar work. You'll want to lean in to the enchanting lines on upright bass provided on all the tunes by jazz star Gerry Pineda. And on 'It May Be,' the percussion by Kit Bailey as well as Randy McKean's reeds will have you mesmerized. These excellent tracks, as well as others by the multi-talented Sands Hall, are available on Spotify and YouTube . You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram .