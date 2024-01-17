Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 16 Cents To USD 79.98 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 16 cents to USD 79.98 per barrel on Tuesday, as opposed to USD 80.14 on pb the day before, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday.
The price of Brent crude went up by 14 cents to USD 79.29 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by 10 cents to USD 72.40. (end)
km
MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107730748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.