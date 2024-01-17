Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 16 Cents To USD 79.98 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 16 cents to USD 79.98 per barrel on Tuesday, as opposed to USD 80.14 on pb the day before, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday.

The price of Brent crude went up by 14 cents to USD 79.29 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by 10 cents to USD 72.40. (end)

km







