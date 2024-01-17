Iraq Submits Complaint Against Iran To UN, UNSC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Iraq has submitted a complaint against Iran to the United Nations (UN) and UN Security Council (UNSC) following the aggressive missile attack on the city of Irbil that led to civilian casualties and damage to public and private properties.

The Iraqi Foreign ministry said in a statement that the country's permanent representative in New York submitted the complaint on Tuesday in two identical letters to the UN Secretary-General and the UNSC's president.

The complaint emphasized that the attack is considered a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the security of its people, the statement added.

Iraq recalled its ambassador in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the ballistic missile attack on Irbil. (end)

ahh









MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107730747