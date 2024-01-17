Former UK Premier gets lobbied over ‘expedited’ defense shipments to China

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Politico reported on Monday that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss had allegedly pressed the United Kingdom government to accelerate the licensing process for a defense contractor seeking approval to sell military equipment to China. This development comes amid Truss's public declarations categorizing China as a "threat" to Britain's security.



According to the report, Truss penned a letter to Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch in August, urging the expedited approval of an export license for Richmond Defense Systems, a Norfolk-based defense contractor. The company sought authorization to supply landmine disposal equipment to China. The contents of the letter, obtained by Politico, reveal Truss's emphasis on the need to "expedite" the license, citing concerns conveyed to her by the company.



In the letter, Truss purportedly explained that Richmond Defense Systems had warned her of potential consequences if the license was not granted promptly. The company allegedly conveyed that, in the absence of approval, China might resort to reverse engineering and producing the equipment independently. Truss asserted that such a scenario would result in significant financial losses, running into the millions, for the British defense contractor.



The application for the export license was reportedly submitted by Richmond Defense Systems in April of the same year, and it remains under review as of the present. While a draft reply from Badenoch to Truss acknowledged the importance of "careful and thorough consideration" in processing the license application, it also hinted at a potentially extended timeline. A revised version of this draft, sent to Truss in December, reportedly exists, though its contents have not been disclosed.



The identity of the Chinese buyer in question remains unclear. However, Badenoch's letter, as mentioned in the report, expressed concerns about the possibility of the buyer subsequently selling the equipment to the Chinese government, adding another layer of complexity to the controversy. As scrutiny mounts, questions are being raised about the potential implications of such transactions on national security and diplomatic relations.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107730726