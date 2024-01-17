Afghanistan Wheelchair Basketball Wins Fourth Consecutive Asia-Oceania Game

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan wheelchair basketball team achieved their fourth consecutive victory in the Asia and Oceania Championships by defeating the United Arab Emirates team.

This competition took place on Tuesday, January 16th, in Thailand, and at the end of the game, Afghan players secured their fourth consecutive win against various countries.

It is worth mentioning that the Afghan wheelchair basketball national team won with a score of 57-51 against the United Arab Emirates.

Simultaneously, this was the fourth and final group stage match for the national wheelchair basketball team of Afghanistan.

However, the disabled players of the country also advanced to the next round of this competition with their victory against the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, the wheelchair basketball players of Afghanistan managed to defeat several consecutive games against New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

These games began with the participation of the Afghanistan national wheelchair basketball team, which, according to officials from the Afghan Paralympic wheelchair basketball, is among the top ten teams in Asia based on their information.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram