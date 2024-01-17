Alex Jones claims internationalists lack supporters, however, they maintain nukes

(MENAFN) Political commentator Alex Jones has raised concerns about globalist elites and their opposition to former President Donald Trump's nationalist policies, which prioritize domestic economic interests over global control. Speaking to RT in light of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Jones criticized the WEF as a manifestation of the globalist agenda, arguing that transnational business elites are seeking power at the expense of individual liberties fundamental to the United States national project.



Jones, a vocal supporter of Trump, emphasized his peaceful efforts to support the former president's bid for another term, aiming to counter what he perceives as the influence of "crazy people" who he believes have hijacked the government. He sees the current generation of global leaders as less competent than their predecessors, making them both weaker and more dangerous. Jones attributes the increased public pushback against their narratives to the influence of social media.



In a cautionary note, Jones highlighted a significant asymmetry: while globalist elites may lack widespread public support, they possess nuclear weapons, making them a formidable force. He characterized these elites as "psychotic" and underscored the potential dangers associated with their possession of such powerful weaponry.



Jones also referenced remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last September, where Putin suggested that Russia could benefit from the challenges faced by Trump during his election campaign due to criminal allegations. This assertion adds another layer to Jones' critique, linking concerns about globalist influence with international perspectives on United States politics.



As the debate around globalism, nationalism, and the influence of powerful elites continues, Jones' warnings serve as a reflection of broader anxieties about the balance of power, individual freedoms, and geopolitical stability on the world stage.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107730717