Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 10.1.24 35 000 66.67 2 333 615 11.1.24 202 654 65.85 13 345 009 12.1.24 332 072 64.38 21 378 297 15.1.24 396 035 63.13 25 001 848 16.1.24 820 000 62.48 51 234 338 Previous transactions 14 372 478 Accumulated to date 16 158 239 62.60 1 011 495 754





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 255 117 shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

