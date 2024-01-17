Outcome of Iranian attacks close to US consulate

(MENAFN) Tehran's Foreign Ministry has asserted that recent missile attacks carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on an alleged Israeli "espionage center" in Iraq and an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) base in Syria were justified responses to perceived threats against Iran's security. The strikes, documented in footage released by Iranian media, targeted a facility in Erbil linked to Mossad and an IS stronghold in Syria's Idlib province.



The IRGC, in a statement on Monday, framed these attacks as retaliation for "recent crimes" committed by terrorist groups that led to the unjust deaths of Iranians in Kerman and Rask. A blast in Kerman, attributed by Iran to the United States and Israel but claimed by ISIS, resulted in nearly 100 casualties during a ceremony honoring the late General Qassem Soleimani.



Meanwhile, a suicide bombing in Rask, initially blamed on Israel by Tehran but later claimed by the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl based in Pakistan, claimed the lives of 11 Iranian police officers.



The missile strike on Erbil, near the local United States consulate, drew condemnation from Washington, with officials describing it as "reckless and imprecise." The geopolitical implications of these attacks are now reverberating globally, raising concerns about the escalating tensions in the region. The multifaceted nature of the conflicts, involving alleged state-sponsored terrorism and jihadist groups, underscores the complexity of the Middle East's security landscape.



As the international community grapples with the aftermath of these strikes, questions loom about the potential for further escalation and the broader implications for regional stability. The Iranian actions have reignited debates on state-sponsored retaliation, with global leaders and analysts closely monitoring developments and assessing the impact on diplomatic relations in a volatile and sensitive geopolitical arena.



