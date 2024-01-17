Akshay Oberoi: ‘Fighter’ Further Ignited My Love For My Nation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi says his upcoming film 'Fighter' has stirred a profound sense of pride and patriotism within him.

Expressing his unparalleled pride, Akshay shared: "Being a part of 'Fighter' has been a transformative experience for me. It has not only shifted my perspective on the defense force but has also instilled a deep sense of patriotism and pride.”

“This film has further ignited my love for my nation, and I am genuinely honored to contribute to a project that celebrates the spirit of our armed forces."

Despite being born and brought up in the United States, Akshay has always harbored a profound connection with his roots in India.

"My heart has always craved for the richness of our culture and the love for our nation. 'Fighter' allowed me to connect with my roots on a deeper level, and I am immensely grateful for this experience," he added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' boasts an ensemble cast featuring industry stalwarts like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Akshay Oberoi. The film promises a riveting narrative centered around jet fighter plane pilots, offering an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

