FA Cup: Bristol City Stun West Ham; Luton Beat Bolton Wanderers To Enter To Fourth Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Bristol, Jan 17 (IANS) Bristol City produced an incredible result to knock out 10-man West Ham United as a third-minute strike from Tommy Conway gave the Championship side a 1-0 win in a third-round FA Cup replay.

Conway slotted home from a narrow angle having latched on to a sloppy back pass from Konstantinos Mavropanos. The forward had scored in the second half in the reverse fixture to ensure the replay before clinching victory at home.

West Ham United's task got even harder after Said Benrahma received a straight red card on 51 minutes and the 10-man Hammers were unable to deny the Robins a famous win.

Bristol City could be up against Premier League opposition again if Nottingham Forest can beat Blackpool on Wednesday night.

In other match, Luton Town came from behind to beat League One side Bolton Wanderers 2-1 thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Hatters went behind when Dion Charles struck from close range in the 11th minute but Chong ensured Bolton's lead would not last long as he sent the ball into the bottom-right corner only four minutes later.

The contest was open throughout as both sides created numerous chances to score.

Bolton's Victor Adeboyejo produced a 45-yard effort that was tipped on to the crossbar by Tim Krul and shortly after Jordan Clark hit a post before Bolton 'keeper Nathan Baxter made a fine double save.

Eventually, Luton found their second goal on 57 minutes when a team move ended with Ogbene getting on the end of Carlton Morris' cross and lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

Rob Edwards' side then had to survive a scare as Charles' clever finish was ruled out for offside.

Victory for the Hatters means they have set up an all-Premier League tie as they will face either Crystal Palace or Everton.

--IANS

bc/