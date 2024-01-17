Scholz gets hooted at handball game

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz experienced a chilly reception from the public during his attendance at a Berlin handball match on Sunday, underscoring the widespread discontent with his policies. Despite the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Arena hosting an exhilarating European Men’s Handball Championship match between Germany and North Macedonia, Scholz's presence was met with loud boos and whistles from the over 13,000 spectators in attendance.



The incident unfolded when the stadium announcer, at one point during the match, acknowledged Scholz as an honored guest. Instead of the anticipated applause and cheers, the chancellor faced a cacophony of disapproval that resonated for several seconds. The unexpected reaction highlights the palpable dissatisfaction with Scholz's leadership, as reflected in recent polls naming him one of the least popular leaders in recent German history.



As the German national handball team secured victory with a score of 34-25, Axel Kromer, the sports director of the German Handball Federation, commented on the unpleasantries, stating, "In general, it’s not nice for us at all when our guests are booed. But the last few weeks have shown that there is a basic mood in Germany that unfortunately made these whistles not unlikely."



The discontent voiced at the handball match mirrors broader sentiments revealed in an ARD Germany survey released earlier in January. The survey exposed a significant decline in Scholz's approval ratings in recent months, with a mere 19 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction with his performance. This places Scholz as the least popular German leader since 1997, according to the findings, and suggests a challenging political landscape for the Chancellor as he navigates public dissatisfaction and seeks to regain support.









