Kim intends to formally brand South Korea ‘number one hostile country’

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical development, North Korea has taken decisive steps to solidify its stance on the impossibility of peaceful reunification with South Korea. Leader Kim Jong-un, addressing North Korea's parliament, urged a constitutional reclassification of South Korea as the "No. 1 hostile country." This move comes on the heels of the scrapping of government agencies dedicated to fostering reunification efforts and inter-Korean tourism, as reported by Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.



Kim Jong-un emphasized the irreconcilable differences between the two Koreas, reiterating his belief that Seoul aims to orchestrate the collapse of Pyongyang to absorb North Korea. This assertion follows a December statement where the North Korean leader highlighted the opposing nature of Pyongyang's approach to reunification, based on "one state with two systems," and Seoul's pursuit of "unification by absorption."



Alarming rhetoric from Kim Jong-un includes claims that the United States is actively seeking a military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, accusing South Korea of transforming into a de facto military base and a "colonial subordinate state." During Monday's parliamentary address, Kim warned of the increasing possibility of military conflict, stating, "We don't want war, but we have no intention of avoiding it." He further clarified that North Korea would not initiate war unilaterally, emphasizing that enemies should not mistake restraint for weakness.



This recent escalation in tensions underscores the growing rift between the two Koreas, with North Korea taking concrete steps to formalize its adversarial stance against the South. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, recognizing the potential for increased instability in the region and the dire consequences that a military conflict could entail. As diplomatic efforts appear strained, concerns mount over the prospects of a peaceful resolution and the implications of North Korea designating South Korea as its "Number One Hostile Country" on a constitutional level.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107730678